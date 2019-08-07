‘Free’ KFC hack stuns internet

WHO doesn't love free food?

A savvy KFC fan has taken one for the team by revealing just how he managed to score himself $13.80 of chicken for free.

The Queensland man posted screenshots of his $43.65 food order to Facebook where he got a 21-piece original recipe bucket.

But instead of using the "normal" way to place his order, the savvy customer showed the benefits of using KFC's "secret menu".

Why pay $43.65 for 21 pieces of chicken …

By using the app's "build your own bucket" option, he managed to get the exact same order for just $29.85.

In the order he separated the amount of chicken to, three, six and 12 Original Recipe Pieces, saving him $13.80.

"Where I am from it's only $34.95 for 21 pieces on the normal menu," a Facebook user commented.

"It's like Maccas, pricing varies depending where you are. I got as quarter pounder meal in the city for $16, got it at home for $12," another added.

"My mind is blown!!!" said a third.

… when you could pay just $29.85 with this clever hack.

LIMITED EDITION BUCKET OF CHIPS

The hack comes after KFC announced it will launch a limited edition bucket of chips with $1 from every purchase going directly to supporting Aussie youth via the KFC Youth Foundation.

"Chip In For Youth" will be held until Monday, August 12 so KFC lovers across the country only have five days to get their hands on a whole bucket of chips.

New research revealed a crisis in confidence among Aussie youth, with 40 per cent of young Australians experiencing a lack of confidence every day and eight out of 10 having had experienced a mental health issue.

KFC Australia launches limited edition bucket of chips to raise money for Aussie youth

KFC Youth Foundation aims to raise $1.5 million.

"We were inspired to launch the KFC Youth Foundation in 2018 after seeing how the personal development, life skills and training initiatives that we provide to our employees helped them to be themselves," KFC Australia managing director Nikki Lawson said.

"This year's survey results show there is more to be done to ensure all young Aussies feel the confidence they need to thrive."

This year the KFC Youth Foundation aims to raise $1.5 million through driving awareness of the youth confidence crisis and issues young Aussies are facing.