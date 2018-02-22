Menu
LOOKING FOR CHEAP PROPERTY? This three-bedroom Corindi Beach home comes with a 'zero' price tag.
Free house to a good home

Wendy Andrews
22nd Feb 2018

WHEN faced with a quote of $20,000 to demolish his brick and tile home, Corindi Beach local Mick Bray said, "I'd rather give it away". And that's exactly what he's doing.

Mick and Julie Bray have lived in Corindi Beach for 23 years and now want to build their dream home.

"At first we thought we'd renovate our home but it will work out cheaper to build a new one," Mick said.

The couple want to build on their existing block of land. Only problem is they need the old home gone - as soon as possible. So they have decided to give it away.

"It's a matter of who ever wants it to remove the tile roof and brick skin. It's not on a slab, it's on bearers and joists, so the house could be cut in half and moved."

The home, which is approximately 25 to 30 years old and on offer for removal at own cost, includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, a fully fitted kitchen, tiled lounge, floorboards in dining area and a timber back veranda.

"It's an all or nothing offer, no time wasters please."

Contact Mick Bray on 0428 261 870

