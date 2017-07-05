Free game fishing seminar

GAME FISHING: Learn all about this exciting sport from the experts.

DROPPING a line in at the jetty just doesn't cut it for some people. If you like your fishing to have a few more thrills, game fishing is the way to go. There's nothing like the rush of catching your first big tuna or marlin.

You can learn all about the sport of game fishing tomorrow at Fishing Tackle Australia. The CEO of Bonze Lures is flying in from New Zealand to Coffs Harbour to give an exclusive in-store talk at the game fishing seminar.

This is your chance to learn from the experts, ask questions and get some great specials.

This free seminar is aimed at everyone with an interest in game fishing, from beginners to experienced.

Come along and learn how to rig lures, set trolling patterns and gain general knowledge about improving your game fishing skills.

Bonze Lures is recognised as an industry leader with a reputation for quality, high performing product.

This is a free event, no need to register, just come in between 5pm and 7pm to Fishing Tackle Australia. You cant miss it, it's the big blue building on the Pacific Highway opposite the showground.