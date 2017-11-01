Free Fuel Giveaway: Win a $500 fuel voucher

HOW much is your car hurting your hip pocket?

By swapping a large vehicle for a small one, you can save about $100 a week.

Similar savings can be made by choosing a car with lower ownership costs.

Suzuki's Celerio was named Australia's cheapest car to run for a second consecutive year in RACQ's latest Vehicle Running Costs survey, costing owners just over $5000 per year.

The average weekly cost of the Celerio was listed at $97.44.

The most expensive? The electric Tesla Model X 75D, a new addition to the survey, was the most expensive at $25,141, or $483.48 per week.

The report examined a sample of 137 popular vehicles across 20 categories - taking into account all expenses associated with normal car ownership including purchase price, interest, fuel, new tyres, servicing, insurance and depreciation.

It found it is now officially cheaper to own and operate an SUV in Queensland, than it is a large family sedan with the Mazda CX5 medium sized SUV is now $1522 cheaper to own and operate at $9735 per year than the Holden Commodore Evoke sedan.

The most economical in its class were: Suzuki Swift GL 1.4L at $38.33 per week (Light), Kia Cerato S 2.0L at $126.55 p/w (Small), Skoda Octavia 110 TSi Ambition at $185.56 p/w (Medium), Holden Commodore Evoke 3.0L at $216.48 p/w (Large) and Subaru Outback 2.5i 2.5L CVT at $213.21 (Large SUV).

Australia's most popular selling cars, the Toyota Corolla Ascent 1.8L and Mazda 3 Neo 2.0L cost $53.43 and $52.57 respectively.

Choosing the right vehicle is a good start, but nothing will reduce your running costs more than a free tank of a fuel - or 10 if you have a small car.

One lucky Coffs Coast Advocate reader will win a $500 fuel voucher.

For your chance to win this great prize, click here to fill in the entry form.

The competition closes on November 12 and the winner announced on November 13.

Our Privacy Policy www.apnarm.com.au/privacy