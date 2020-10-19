Free festival to help you do business in an ever-changing world

Courtney Tune of Alt Collectivene is one of the presenters at the Coffs Coast Small Business Festival which starts on Tuesday (October 20).

THE Coffs Coast Small Business Festival kicks off tomorrow.

Over four days, 14 experts will present 16 sessions - both online and in-person - covering a broad range of business skills necessary in today’s ever changing environment.

Participants can select one or more sessions and they are all free of charge for Coffs Coast businesses and community groups.

Coffs Harbour City Council has partnered with the local Chambers of Commerce – Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, and Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches – to run the festival with funding assistance from the NSW Government.

The program is designed to cater to all types of organisations, no matter if you are just starting out or have been operating for a while:

Learn how to attract new customers

You can learn to grab the attention of new customers and turn your website into a lead generation tool with Cath Fowler’s Beginners Guide to SEO session. Or discover how to Identify and Keep the Customers You Love with Sarah Poole. Scotty Schindler and Courtney Tune will share their secrets for Prospecting New Customers.

Sarah Poole will be one of the presenters.

Get to grips with digital marketing

The digital world is constantly evolving so this is always number one on people’s need to know list. For those after a quick fix, Robyn Simon has seven top tips to raise your online profile. If you need an overall understanding, sign up for the Social Media and Digital Landscape session. One of the most popular topics is How to Create Amazing Marketing Videos with Your Phone – presented by new local business Tap Edit Go.

Needing help with change?

Managing yourself better will lead to better business outcomes, so this might be the right time for a 2020 reset – join Aleysha Gormley to Get your Mojo Back. There has been a lot of change this year. Lynda Marshall can show you how be more adaptable, flexible and responsive to change, so you can thrive versus survive in Building a Better You.

Plus there are sessions on strategy, cashflow, trends, business viability, economic insights and more.

How to get involved

Each session is a practical bite-size 45 minutes. If don’t have time to get away from your business, participate in the session you want via Zoom Webinar. If you’re missing those face-to-face meetups, then come along to attend in-person. To remain Covid-safe, in-person sessions have limited capacity.

All you have to do is: choose which part of your business you want to focus on; decide if you want to attend in-person or online; and register at: 6degreesco.com.au/small-business-month

For all inquiries, including booking support email 6degreesinfo@chcc.nsw.gov.au.