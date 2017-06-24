21°
Free entry for all into Sunday races

Brad Greenshields
| 24th Jun 2017 9:45 AM
Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy has a couple of live chances for Sunday's TAB meeting to be held in Coffs Harbour.
Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy has a couple of live chances for Sunday's TAB meeting to be held in Coffs Harbour. Stuart Turner

COFFS Harbour Racing Club's racing manager Tim Saladine said with almost no chance of rain in the next 24 hours, he can guarantee tomorrow's meeting will go ahead.

The club is throwing open the gates tomorrow with free entry for all and everyone will be allowed in the members bar.

Saladine said when looking through the form guide, don't be tricked by a couple of days of sunshine.

"The track was upgraded to a Heavy 9 on Friday morning and there's a slight chance of improvement prior to the first race," he said.

"It won't get out of the heavy range though."

While finding horses that can get through the ground will be vital for punters, there are a couple that catch the eye early.

The tried and true Coffs Harbour partnership of trainer Brett Bellamy and jockey Raymond Spokes teams up with promising filly All About Charlie.

The three-year-old has come close on heavy ground a couple of times already without actually grabbing the maiden win. Tomorrow offers a good chance to get that first win.

Meanwhile the non-TAB meeting that was meant to be held at Bowraville today has been rescheduled for next Saturday.

A track inspection by Racing NSW stewards found the Nambucca River Jockey Club track was unsuitable for racing this weekend.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour racing club horse racing

