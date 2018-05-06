Free clinics next week for eczema sufferers

ONE-THIRD of Australians experience symptoms of eczema at some point in their lives, and 90 percent of those people begin showing symptoms before their fifth birthday.

But often, Aussie kids who show symptoms are either being misdiagnosed or waiting weeks for a diagnosis and appropriate eczema treatments.

Next week, Monday 14th May, begins Eczema Awareness Week. The Eczema Association of Australasia (EAA) will be hosting free eczema clinics next week across major Australian cities to get kids and parents properly diagnosed and cut down on the lengthy wait times currently being experienced in the health system.

The clinics will offer parents the opportunity to speak with medical professionals about causes and management options for your child's eczema.

EAA President Cheryl Talent reiterated the importance of providing parents and sufferers alike with the information necessary to manage this often debilitating skin condition.

"With Australia having one of the highest incidences of eczema in the world, affecting one in three Aussies at some stage of their lives, it's hard to believe that some patients are forced to wait months for appropriate diagnosis and treatment," Ms Talent said.

"Due to the visible signs of eczema there are a lot of stigmas associated with the skin condition, and extensive waiting periods for treatment only exacerbate the problem, both physically and emotionally.

"Despite there being no cure, people can learn to manage eczema flare-ups effectively. Eczema at any stage of life is controllable as long as the condition is diagnosed correctly by a healthcare professional."

The clinics will run in the following locations next week:

Sydney: Monday 14 May, 9am - 12.30pm at the Skin and Cancer Foundation, 121 Crown St Darlinghurst 2010.

Melbourne: Tuesday 15 May, 9am - 12.30pm at the Skin Cancer Foundation, Level 1, 80 Drummond St, Carlton 3053.

Brisbane: Thursday 17 May, 9am - 12.30pm at the Mater Hospital Brisbane, Des O'Callaghan Auditorium, Raymond Terrace, South Brisbane 4101.

For more information visit, www.eczema.org.au.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.