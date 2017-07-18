Free Bello fireworks display

THERE will be colour in the night sky on July 29.

Bellingen Lions Club's free Fireworks Spectacular will consist of more than $3000 worth of fireworks.

Glow sticks and tickets in the monster raffle will be on sale as well as the legendary food from the Bello Lions Catering crew from 4.30pm with the fireworks starting at 6.30pm.

Save the date for family fun at the Bellingen showground for this annual event that raises funds for local resources to support the community. Don't forget to bring a chair or blanket.

The Lions Club extends a huge thank you to all the businesses and individuals involved for their continued support and sponsorship of this popular community event.

Event: Fireworks

Date: July 29

Cost: Free