Free attractions during rally week

VISITORS won't need a ticket to enjoy every highlight of Kennards Hire Rally Australia - the upgraded Rally Park service headquarters and Ceremonial Start and Podium Finish will provide many free opportunities to meet the drivers and enjoy other attractions without leaving Coffs Harbour.

African American soul sensation Lisa Hunt tops an on-stage line-up in the Entertainment Zone, plus there's plenty of food, drink and children's special attractions in the Family Fun Zone, entertainment in the Red Bull Bar and Lounge, souvenirs and merchandise, live radio broadcasts and lots of giveaways.

Here's what to see and do:

Rally Park and Service Centre:

C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Free entry Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Parking available.

WRC servicing from:

Friday: 11.24am, 5.22pm

Saturday: 10.49am, 5.22pm

Sunday: 9.43am, 1.16pm

Rallying's equivalent of racings pits is a must-see attraction. Major teams set up impressive service bays to repair and replenish cars and drivers during periodic returns from the competition special stages.

This is where you may see the amazing WRC mechanics change a clutch, gearbox or entire suspension in less than half an hour - a service break is a race in its own right!

Meet-the-Crews on stage:

Thursday, noon

Friday, Saturday, 7.30pm