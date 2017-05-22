Fred the frog, rescued from a Coffs dunny, celebrates 40th

IF life begins at 40 Fred the green tree frog has no plans on croaking it.

And the secret life of what could be Australia's oldest amphibian is one ribbitting tale - rescued in 1977 by a three-year-old who would grow up to be an animal advocate and TV vet.

Chris Humfrey found the frog climbing the walls in a Coffs Harbour toilet block while on holiday and raised him as his own ever since.

He said the life expectancy of the common tree frog was about 20 years in Australia's northern rainforests. But Fred has easily leapt ahead of all scientific expectations from the leafy confines of his comfortable terrarium in Melbourne.

Such has been his longevity, he now ponders the loss of the three wives he has outlived; Fredreika, Shirley and Maude.

These days he leads a less conventional lifestyle with his fourth wife Rose.

"They attempt to breed most years,'' Mr Humfrey said. "But I think Fred is firing blanks.''

Perhaps that is a good thing for the proud froggy who has fathered too many tadpoles to count.

With glandular skin, Mr Humfrey said frogs were an indicator of the health of the environment around them with many slowly disappearing from along Australia's eastern seaboard.

But even with the urban spread of humans, green tree frogs have been able to adapt. Clever males are known to climb inside drain pipes so their loud croaks are amplified, increasing their chance of finding a mate.

Mr Humfrey said frogs of all species remained an "untapped medicine cabinet for mankind" providing cures for human disease and illness.

"We need to protect them," the vet said.