Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Business

Fraud investigation into major mining company

Caitlan Charles
6th Dec 2019 7:25 PM | Updated: 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INTERNATIONAL mining giant Glencore is under investigation from the UK Serious Fraud Office.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported the SFO investigation added to ongoing corruption probes into one of the world's biggest commodities traders in the US and Brazil.

In a company statement to investors, Glencore said the SFO had opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery in the business conduct of the group.

"Glencore will co-operate with the SFO investigations," the statement said.

Glencore Australia operates multiple coal mines in the Bowen Basin including mines in Clermont, Collinsville, Glenden, Emerald and Middlemount.

bowen basin editors picks glencore glencore coal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lightning Leeson gunning for WBBL grand final berth

        premium_icon Lightning Leeson gunning for WBBL grand final berth

        Cricket The Clarence star is out to make the big dance in a huge weekend of WBBL action.

        WARNING: Yamba resident confirmed with measles

        WARNING: Yamba resident confirmed with measles

        Health The North Coast Health unit is asking people in Yamba and surrounding areas to be...

        Drug laws ‘failing us’: MP pushes for decriminalisation

        premium_icon Drug laws ‘failing us’: MP pushes for decriminalisation

        News The MP accused the government of “having their heads in the sand."

        NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood finding their mojo again

        premium_icon NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood finding their mojo again

        Cricket The defending premiers have squad depth to thank for a solid run of three wins in a...