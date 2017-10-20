27°
Fraud charges laid against accountant

Police arrested and charged a 64 year-old Coffs Harbour man.
THE accountant accused of diverting more than half a million dollars from a Woolgoolga small business has been charged by police.

A search warrant was executed at the home of the 64 year-old Coffs Harbour man yesterday when police took electronic equipment, including computers, and documents have been taken to forensic examination.

Police allege the man diverted more than $520,000 into his account between 2003 and this year.

Detectives arrested the man before being taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with obtain benefit by deception.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on November 13.

