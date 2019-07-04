Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON BOARD: Andrew Fraser (centre) with Hannah Green and Nuria Iturrios at this year's Australian Ladies Classic.
ON BOARD: Andrew Fraser (centre) with Hannah Green and Nuria Iturrios at this year's Australian Ladies Classic. Sam Flanagan
Sport

Fraser's excited to help grow Golf NSW

4th Jul 2019 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: Former member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser has been appointed as a Director to the Board of Golf NSW for a 12-month term.

Fraser becomes the first appointed Director of Golf NSW since the amalgamation of the NSW Golf Association and Women's Golf NSW in 2010.

A life-long golfer, Fraser is a passionate supporter of the sport in particular the development of pathways for the game's athletes and the health of golf clubs throughout regional New South Wales.

During his time representing the people of Coffs Harbour, Fraser was instrumental in establishing the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville and securing its future as a key part of the Australian Golfing calendar.

CEO of Golf NSW Stuart Fraser welcomed the former MP to the organisation, adding he will bring a vast amount of experience to the board, particularly through his knowledge of, and breadth of contacts within government.

"Andrew's experience, connections, and knowledge of the political landscape will be invaluable as our sport continues to grow,” Fraser said.

Andrew Fraser said he was thrilled to be involved in the direction of the sport across the state.

"I will be out there opening doors for the game, and I will continue to push for events like the Women's NSW Open and the men's qualifiers to be held in regional areas,” he said.

"I will be using my government contacts to help the sport grow across all ages, from juniors to seniors.”

andrew fraser australian ladies classic bonville golf golf australia golf nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Mum of soldier furious wanted man is using son as an alias

    premium_icon Mum of soldier furious wanted man is using son as an alias

    News Mother makes plea to distance family from a 29-year-old man wanted by police on a number of outstanding warrants and break and enter charges.

    • 4th Jul 2019 4:30 PM
    Group 2 official resigns after explosive email to bosses

    premium_icon Group 2 official resigns after explosive email to bosses

    News THE email regards an incident in which a touch judge left the game.

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:08 PM
    'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

    premium_icon 'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

    News It was an emotional and tense scene outside Grafton Court

    Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    premium_icon Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    News It's just over a year since an act of arson destroyed the church.