Fraser's excited to help grow Golf NSW

ON BOARD: Andrew Fraser (centre) with Hannah Green and Nuria Iturrios at this year's Australian Ladies Classic. Sam Flanagan

GOLF: Former member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser has been appointed as a Director to the Board of Golf NSW for a 12-month term.

Fraser becomes the first appointed Director of Golf NSW since the amalgamation of the NSW Golf Association and Women's Golf NSW in 2010.

A life-long golfer, Fraser is a passionate supporter of the sport in particular the development of pathways for the game's athletes and the health of golf clubs throughout regional New South Wales.

During his time representing the people of Coffs Harbour, Fraser was instrumental in establishing the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville and securing its future as a key part of the Australian Golfing calendar.

CEO of Golf NSW Stuart Fraser welcomed the former MP to the organisation, adding he will bring a vast amount of experience to the board, particularly through his knowledge of, and breadth of contacts within government.

"Andrew's experience, connections, and knowledge of the political landscape will be invaluable as our sport continues to grow,” Fraser said.

Andrew Fraser said he was thrilled to be involved in the direction of the sport across the state.

"I will be out there opening doors for the game, and I will continue to push for events like the Women's NSW Open and the men's qualifiers to be held in regional areas,” he said.

"I will be using my government contacts to help the sport grow across all ages, from juniors to seniors.”