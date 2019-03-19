Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser lays down a serve at the Sawtell Tennis Club.
Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser lays down a serve at the Sawtell Tennis Club. TREVOR VEALE
Sport

Fraser pulls an ace from his sleeve

19th Mar 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COURT lighting will be improved to LED standard at the Sawtell Tennis Club through a $41,600 State Government grant, announced today by local MP Andrew Fraser.

In one of his last commitments as the longstandng Member for Coffs Harbour, Mr Fraser today congratulated the club on its successful application under the 2018 Community Building Partnership Program.

The new lights have arrived at the club, ready for installation.

"This is fantastic news for Sawtell Tennis Club, its vibrant membership and the many players who use these popular facilities," Mr Fraser said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser lays down a serve at the Sawtell Tennis Club.
Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser lays down a serve at the Sawtell Tennis Club. TREVOR VEALE

The Sawtell Tennis Club lights are among 16 projects on the Coffs Coast to attract funding through the NSW Government's 2018 Community Building Partnership Program.

These local funds, worth a total of $330,000, are boosting sporting clubs, service clubs, preschools, care organisations, scouts and guides, our showground and a local community garden.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Parking situation at hospital is 'one hell of a problem'

    premium_icon Parking situation at hospital is 'one hell of a problem'

    News Property developer and owner of two fast food outlets at the South Coffs Service Centre has expressed concerns about the parking situation at the hospital.

    • 19th Mar 2019 1:30 PM
    Election battlelines drawn over blueberry industry

    premium_icon Election battlelines drawn over blueberry industry

    News Independent candidate denies rumour and goes on the attack.

    Police search for duo after mugging on highway

    premium_icon Police search for duo after mugging on highway

    News Man threatened with knife while walking along street.