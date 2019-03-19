Fraser pulls an ace from his sleeve

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser lays down a serve at the Sawtell Tennis Club.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser lays down a serve at the Sawtell Tennis Club. TREVOR VEALE

COURT lighting will be improved to LED standard at the Sawtell Tennis Club through a $41,600 State Government grant, announced today by local MP Andrew Fraser.

In one of his last commitments as the longstandng Member for Coffs Harbour, Mr Fraser today congratulated the club on its successful application under the 2018 Community Building Partnership Program.

The new lights have arrived at the club, ready for installation.

"This is fantastic news for Sawtell Tennis Club, its vibrant membership and the many players who use these popular facilities," Mr Fraser said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser lays down a serve at the Sawtell Tennis Club. TREVOR VEALE

The Sawtell Tennis Club lights are among 16 projects on the Coffs Coast to attract funding through the NSW Government's 2018 Community Building Partnership Program.

These local funds, worth a total of $330,000, are boosting sporting clubs, service clubs, preschools, care organisations, scouts and guides, our showground and a local community garden.