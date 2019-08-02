Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Senator Fraser Anning. Picture: AAP
Former Senator Fraser Anning. Picture: AAP
Politics

Fraser Anning facing bankruptcy

by Staff writer
2nd Aug 2019 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Anning is facing bankruptcy after losing his Senate seat at the federal election in May.

A Bendigo Bank subsidiary, ABL Nominees, filed a bid to have Mr Anning declared bankrupt in the Federal Court in Adelaide yesterday.

A hearing for the petition is scheduled for September 17.

The ABC reports the bank is attempting to have Mr Anning declared bankrupt over an unpaid debt of $185,000.

The controversial former senator - who was censured by the Senate over his comments about the victims of the Christchurch massacre earlier this year - is reportedly in the United States visiting family.

Former senator Fraser Anning in Adelaide. Picture: AAP
Former senator Fraser Anning in Adelaide. Picture: AAP

Senator Anning was accused of blaming the 50 victims, who were gunned down while attending services at two mosques by a right-wing extremist.

"The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place," Senator Anning wrote in a media release at the time.

Mr Anning previously faced a bankruptcy order in 2017 but settled the case before he entered parliament in November that year.

He lost his seat in May when his party only got 1.3 per cent of the Senate vote in Queensland.

More Stories

editors picks fraser anning

Top Stories

    Local geldings defend their turf against city raiders

    premium_icon Local geldings defend their turf against city raiders

    News DESPITE some class horses from Newcastle, Sydney and the Gold Coast competing in town on Thursday, local trainers were able to more than hold their own.

    REBELS BEWARE: Panthers peaking at the right time of year

    premium_icon REBELS BEWARE: Panthers peaking at the right time of year

    News PANTHERS purring after their best game of the year last weekend.

    Powerhouses collide for a grand final berth

    premium_icon Powerhouses collide for a grand final berth

    News IT DOESN'T get bigger than Coffs Harbour Comets v Grafton Ghosts.

    'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    premium_icon 'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    Crime Blogger concerned by ongoing activities of "misleading” group