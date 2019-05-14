Officeworks won’t print Anning leaflets

The Senator, who only attracted 19 votes last election, has been refused business by Officeworks.

A Sydney Officeworks has refused to print material for controversial Senator Fraser Anning's party that said Australia was overrun by an "Islamic element".

The leaflets were for Brian Clare who's running for Mr Anning's Conservative National Party in Tony Abbott's hotly contested Warringah seat.

Mr Clare said he was outraged after he ordered 1000 A4 pamphlets from the Hornsby store last week, outlining his policies, when he was told by the manager they would not be printing the material.

The documents called for a stop to "further Islamic migration to OZ including family reunions" and for the Koran to be censored.

"We are full up, overrun by an Islamic element intent on imposing the vile sharia law," the material said, according to The Manly Daily.

Senator Anning previously supported the right of businesses to refuse business based on their beliefs, but has run afoul of the principle when it was applied to his party.

Mr Clare said he wanted the Koran "to remove hatred killing clauses of whites/Christians" and only teaching standards with an Aussie value to be taught in schools.

Brian Clare’s election material Officeworks refused to print.

Brian Clare, candidate for Warringah. Picture: Julian Andrews/AAP

"How dare they read my material without my permission," Mr Clare told the newspaper.

"(The manager) claimed my comment was defamatory to the Islamics. I'm furious."

Officeworks backed the store manager's decision.

"At Officeworks, we respect our customers' right to free speech; however, our terms of use prohibit customers from printing materials which may be threatening, abusive or which incite hatred of any person," a spokesman said.

"We have a clear print and copy policy which is set out for customers online and in stores and the team is educated about when to apply this."

Mr Clare said his comments were not racist or incited hate because he was talking about how to deal with a problem.

Supporters said Officeworks' decision was "not OK" and labelled the move discrimination.

Officeworks said it was standing by the Sydney store’s decision.

It comes after Mr Anning caused further controversy this week when he exploited the grieving family of a missing toddler with an offensive social media post on Mother's Day.

Mr Anning used a picture of the El-Dennaoui family with the caption: "If you want a Muslim for a neighbour, just vote Labor."

That photograph of the Sydney family was taken in 2010 as they made a public appeal for information about missing 19-month-old Rahma.

Rahma vanished 14 years ago from her bedroom, with a hole cut in the flyscreen.

Extensive searches and an ongoing police investigation have failed to reveal any information as to her whereabouts.

Mr Anning was swiftly attacked for exploiting the family's grief for his own bigoted political gain, with thousands of comments condemning his latest stunt.

The post has since been deleted.

Mr Anning, who formed his own right-wing political party after quitting One Nation and being dumped by Bob Katter, has come under fire repeatedly for his behaviour.

On the day of the Christchurch terrorist attacks, he issued a statement blaming Muslim immigration for the massacres at two mosques, which killed 51 people.

He has attended various racist rallies across Australia, including one in Melbourne earlier this year organised by Nazi sympathisers and convicted criminals.

And last month, one of his supporters allegedly harassed a female journalist and assaulted a photographer at his press conference in Sydney's south.