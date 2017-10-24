25°
Frantic search to find support dogs

Atlas and Minyak pictured in the middle and on the right are still missing.
Rachel Vercoe
by

A DOG owner desperately trying to find two of his missing support dogs, which are on the loose on the Coffs Coast, is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help with the dogs' return.

Brett Pryor has spent a frantic five days combing the northern beaches after his three golden retrievers escaped his yard at Sandy Beach on Thursday night.

One dog was found, but the other two, Atlas, a male and Minyak a female retriever, both support dogs, remain at large.

"I've had a lot of community support from people keeping an eye out for them. It's humbling to have people come together and want nothing in return to help bring a dog home," Brett said.

The two missing dogs, aged three and four, were last seen running into the bush at Hearnes Lake.

Brett said the two dogs are very timid and may not come to a stranger.

If you see Atlas and Minyak, call Brett on 0415 580 379.

