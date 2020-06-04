Franchisee says new McDonald’s will create over 100 jobs

An image from engineering firm Richmond & Ross of the proposed McDonald's restaurant, submitted as part of the development application.

A PROPOSED McDonald's restaurant for Toormina could bring in more than 100 new jobs to the Coffs Coast region, one of the nation's unemployment hotspots.

McDonald's Australia has submitted a development application to construct a new restaurant at the Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre, which will be operated by The Munro Group.

The Munro Group operates six McDonald's restaurants spanning from Grafton to Nambucca Heads and currently employs approximately 750 people.

"Every McDonald's restaurant is committed to supporting the community within the area it operates," David Munro, local franchisee and Director of the Munro Group said.

"With current unemployment in our region the highest in the country at over 11 per cent, the opportunity to create 100 new jobs would be a massive boost to our local economy."

Director of The Munro Group, David Munro, says a McDonald’s restaurant for Toormina would bring a “massive boost” to the local economy.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics recently reported that in a seven week period from mid-March to early May, 11.2 per cent of jobs were lost in the Coffs-Clarence region.

This was just behind the Mid North Coast region, which saw a massive 11.8 per cent of jobs lost.

According to McDonald's Australia the new restaurant proposal will provide an initial estimated economic investment in excess of $5m and would support construction jobs during the build.

The employment opportunities would also generate on average more than $1m in employee wages annually.

"We believe the Toormina site provides an excellent opportunity for McDonald's to generate new employment, training, local community engagement and support," Mr Munro said.

"We've been looking for an opportunity to better serve our customers on the Coffs Coast in the Sawtell/Toormina/Boambee region for some time. Our recent, successful launch of McDonald's delivery in partnership with Menulog has reaffirmed our view the customer demand is there in the Toormina area."

An image of the proposed location of the restaurant, prepared by engineering firm Richmond & Ross.

The Development Application lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council late last month proposes that the restaurant would be located in the southwest corner of the shopping centre complex facing Toormina Rd in an area currently being used as part of the parking lot.

The fast food premises would operate 24-hours and would also contain a McCafe, dual drive-through and 29 parking spaces.

"We look forward to working through the approval process with the Coffs Harbour City Council," Mr Munro said.