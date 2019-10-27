Fractured eye socket denies in demand Fifita a Kangaroos debut

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: David Fifita of the Kangaroos is tackled during the International Test match between the Australian Junior Kangaroos and France at WIN Stadium on October 25, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

In demand Bronco David Fifita has been ruled out of a potential Kangaroos debut after suffering an eye socket fracture in the Junior Kangaroos win over France.

The in-form 19-year-old was hit in the eye by a stray in the second half of the 62-4 win at WIN Stadium on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph understands Fifita may have suffered a fractured eye socket.

Fifita was set to be added to an extended Australian squad to travel to New Zealand on Monday before their Test against Tonga next Saturday.

The spotlight was on the Brisbane second-rower David Fifita this week as he eyes an Australian Test debut and comes onto the NRL open market.

Signed with the Broncos until the end of 2020, the 19-year-old giant is free to negotiate with NRL rivals on November 1, and already he's been linked with a handful of clubs for a fee of $1 million.

This season the teenage prodigy has made his State of Origin debut for Queensland and was named skipper of the Australia A team that flogged France 62-4 in Wollongong on Friday.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga would like to hand South Sydney forward Cameron Murray his Test debut in the next game, and could be open to more change.

He also confirmed he would bring two players from the under-23s Test match into the squad to play Tonga in Auckland on Saturday, and Fifita was strongly tipped to be one of them.

Fifita has shied away from contract talk after media reports emerged in recent days that Canterbury, South Sydney and the Roosters were all preparing multimillion-dollar offers for his signature.

He last signed a deal with the Broncos in 2018 when he was just 17, and his next deal will be the biggest of his career.

David Fifita was expected to be one of two players drafted into the Kangaroos squad for the Test against Tonga.

Fifita refused to talk about his contract situation following the victory over France on Friday night.

"Whatever happens, happens. I'll just worry about having a good time with the boys and celebrate this," he said.

Fifita said he had spoken to Meninga leading into Friday's Tests at WIN Stadium, but his injury has now robbed him of the chance to cap off a brilliant season with a debut Test for his country.

The Kangaroos will play Tonga at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.