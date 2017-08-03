Fourth local runner in the Gold Cup

The Brad Munro-trained Onslow has gained a start in the Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

A SCRATCHING this morning has given another Coffs Harbour trainer a runner in this afternoon's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

The Brad Munro-trained Onslow got a call-up into the big race after Gold Coast mare Queen Of Wands was scratched this morning.

Onslow joins Youwaitandsee, Sofin and Purrvosa as local hopes to win the Gold Cup in front of an expected 7,000 spectators.

Munro, who also owns the Assafa gelding, said he was excited when he found out the news this morning Onslow was getting a run in the biggest race on the Coffs Harbour calendar.

"I think you've got to be when you're on your home track and you've got a start in the Cup," Munro said.

Today will be the first time the seven year-old will run over a mile but Munro isn't concerned by the extra distance.

"I think the last couple of starts he's actually been looking for the extra distance," he said.

The TAB is offering fixed odds of 80-1 on Onslow's chances of winning, making him the rank outsider in the field.

Munro believes that's paying overs for his runner.

"You take the favourite out and it's not the strongest Cup field we've seen," he said.

"You've still got your old battlers in there like Single Spirit and Youwaitandsee although the horse Damien lane is bringing up from Wyong is a good type.

"Anything can happen though and you never know, we might have another story like Rednav on our hands."