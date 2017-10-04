Fourth flood basin for Coffs gets go-ahead

Work is set to begin on a fourth and final flood detention basin.

WORK is set to begin on a fourth and final flood detention basin in Coffs Harbour in order to protect protect people and property from the effects of flooding.

The basin, being built through Council's Flood Mitigation Programme, will be located at Upper Shephard's Lane.

Three others have already been built at Bakers Rd, Bennetts Rd and Spagnolos Rd.

The total cost of the project is forecast to be $3.3 million and work is set to wrap up on the fourth basin in the latter part of 2018.

"The aim of the flood detention basins is to help alleviate the effects of flooding in the Coffs Creek area. They can't solve the issue alone, but they will certainly ensure that flood levels in a 100-year flood are significantly lower downstream, so that people and their property are as safe as they can be,” said Mick Raby, Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure.

"They work by temporarily holding the large volume of rainwater created during a storm and then releasing it slowly into the creek so it reduces the impact of the deluge downstream.”

Funding for the basins has been raised through a special rate levy, specifically for the Flood Mitigation Programme, following community consultation in 2010.

Additional funding of $2.2 million was sourced through the Natural Disaster Resilience Program's Floodplain Grants Scheme, which is jointly funded by the Federal and State governments.