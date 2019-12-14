Four times the fun as players take swing at cancer

Brandon Connor and other golfers are preparing to play a marathon 72 holes of golf at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Monday to raise funds for Cancer Council research and prevention.

Brandon Connor and other golfers are preparing to play a marathon 72 holes of golf at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Monday to raise funds for Cancer Council research and prevention.

COFFS Harbour Golf Club professional Brandon Connor is once again taking up the ultimate golfing challenge by signing up for Cancer Council's The Longest Day.

An endurance golf marathon designed to test the participants' skill, strength and stamina while raising much needed funds for Cancer Council's prevention and support programs, it's one hell of a task.

Eight Coffs Harbour golfers are taking on the challenge to complete four rounds of golf from dawn to dusk this Monday.

Two local golfing identities, golf professionals Suzie Fisher and Billy Stocks will be returning from overseas for the event.

"What better way to help fight cancer than to support Cancer Council's Longest Day and help in its quest to find a cure for cancer," Connor said.

Everyone knows someone, whether it be family or friends who have been affected by cancer."

Connor and his teammates are mindful of staying SunSmart - donning a hat, sunglasses, slapping on sunscreen and wearing long sleeves.

Particularly as Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world. And with two in three Australians diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70.

"We need heroes like Brandon and his teammates taking on the challenge and fundraising so Cancer Council can continue its innovative work in lifesaving cancer research, prevention and support services," The Cancer Council's Louise Jeffs' said.

"Since 2013, golfers like Brandon have raised over $890,000 to help cancer patients across the country. That's why, to us, everyone who takes on the challenge is a real hero."

Visit www.longestday.org.au if you would like to sign up to play on the day or if you would like to donate to Connor and his team's cause.