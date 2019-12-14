Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brandon Connor and other golfers are preparing to play a marathon 72 holes of golf at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Monday to raise funds for Cancer Council research and prevention.
Brandon Connor and other golfers are preparing to play a marathon 72 holes of golf at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Monday to raise funds for Cancer Council research and prevention.
Sport

Four times the fun as players take swing at cancer

STAFF WRITER
14th Dec 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS Harbour Golf Club professional Brandon Connor is once again taking up the ultimate golfing challenge by signing up for Cancer Council's The Longest Day.

An endurance golf marathon designed to test the participants' skill, strength and stamina while raising much needed funds for Cancer Council's prevention and support programs, it's one hell of a task.

Eight Coffs Harbour golfers are taking on the challenge to complete four rounds of golf from dawn to dusk this Monday.

Two local golfing identities, golf professionals Suzie Fisher and Billy Stocks will be returning from overseas for the event.

"What better way to help fight cancer than to support Cancer Council's Longest Day and help in its quest to find a cure for cancer," Connor said.

Everyone knows someone, whether it be family or friends who have been affected by cancer."

Connor and his teammates are mindful of staying SunSmart - donning a hat, sunglasses, slapping on sunscreen and wearing long sleeves.

Particularly as Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world. And with two in three Australians diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70.

"We need heroes like Brandon and his teammates taking on the challenge and fundraising so Cancer Council can continue its innovative work in lifesaving cancer research, prevention and support services," The Cancer Council's Louise Jeffs' said.

"Since 2013, golfers like Brandon have raised over $890,000 to help cancer patients across the country. That's why, to us, everyone who takes on the challenge is a real hero."

Visit www.longestday.org.au if you would like to sign up to play on the day or if you would like to donate to Connor and his team's cause.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seventh man arrested over Mid North Coast robberies

        premium_icon Seventh man arrested over Mid North Coast robberies

        News A man who was wanted as part of an investigation into a series of armed robberies across the region has been arrested.

        Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        premium_icon Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        Crime Shane Leslie Johnson had been charged over the death of Ian Klum

        REVEALED: Findings on council’s performance venue proposal

        premium_icon REVEALED: Findings on council’s performance venue proposal

        News New centre would 'take six years' and cost between $50m to $60m.

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards