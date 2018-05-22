Four things to go before council this week

Come of the issues to be discussed at this week's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

FROM reducing crime to increasing patronage, here are some of the issues to be discussed at this week's Coffs Harbour City Ccouncil meeting:

An alcohol-free CBD?

MAPPED out in consultation with stakeholders, businesses and local police, Coffs Harbour City Council will decide whether to extend alcohol free zoning in the CBD in a bid to combat alcohol-related crime.

The proposed zones cover several crime hotspots according to local police, including Park Avenue, Park Avenue Lane, Albany St, and a section of Harbour Dr which runs along Coles Supermarket and Brelsford Park.

"The nominated streets are currently often used by intoxicated pedestrians, particularly young people in the vicinity of Brelsford Park. Other intoxicated people are moving between licensed premises and CBD bottle shops,” the council report reads.

According to anecdotal evidence provided by police, intoxicated pedestrians tend to move between licensed premises from the Jetty Strip to Grafton St, with Coles attracting intoxicated people particularly when there is late trading.

They also said Brelsford Park tends to attract young people who are intoxicated and the Park Ave area is a popular congregation area for intoxicated people leaving licenced premises to buy food from Coffs Central and Harbour Dr.

The future of the Rally on the Coffs Coast

THE council will make decisions to determine the future of the World Rally Championship taking place in Coffs Harbour.

The council will decide whether to provide a funding commitment for the event for 2019-20, in order to give confidence to Rally Australia to keep staging the event in the Coffs Harbour LGA.

This will be subject to the continued investment from the State Government, and no substantial reduction in the scale of the event.

According to Rally Australia, its direct spend on the Coffs Coast is $3.2m, an overall benefit of $12.2m for the Coffs Coast including a $7m injection into the visitor economy.

'Significant' investment into water health

COUNCILLOR Sally Townley will move that council staff investigate the possibility of 'significantly' increasing funding towards improving the quality of local waterways.

The current contribution from the CHCC Water Fund sits at $50,000 per annum.

The environmental scientist said the Orara River Rehabilitation Project provides an example of successful improvements in local water quality.

"Considering the environmental services provided by riparian restoration projects, it is timely to consider the possibility of making a significant funding increase from the Water Fund to waterway health initiatives.”

Free entry to museum

COUNCILLOR Paul Amos will move that entry fees to the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum be removed for a 12-month period in attempt to alleviate low visitor numbers.

The museum currently charges up to $5 for entry.

"Visitations at the museum are low. Not charging for museum entry would have minimal impact on the net cost of running the museum. Increased visitations would have a positive impact on merchandise sales and donations to compensate for the loss of entry fee revenue,” the council report reads.

The museum's sources of revenue include entry fees, sale of publications and merchandise and donations.