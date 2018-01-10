Four sharks spotted over five days off the coast

A TWO metre tiger shark tagged and released was one of a string of sharks spotted off the coast in the past few days.

The 2.12m tiger was caught on a SMART drumline off Diggers Beach at 9.55am today.

Yesterday, a NSW Department of Primary Industries aerial operation spotted a 2m bull shark was spotted at the Corindi River inlet at 8.16am.

DPI aerial report: 1 x 2m Bull Shark at CORINDI RIVER INLET, Coffs harbour at 08:16 am on 9 Jan 2018. No Swimmers.No Surfers. pic.twitter.com/GaSsMOosve — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) January 8, 2018

On Monday, the DPI aerial team reported a 2.5m great white was seen off Moonee at 10.08am.

DPI aerial report: 1 x 2.5m White Shark at MOONEE, Coffs harbour at 10:08 am on 8 Jan 2018. No Swimmers.No Surfers. pic.twitter.com/DPxpSFjjti — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) January 7, 2018

A 2m bull shark was also spotted at Station Creek on Saturday, 8.17am.

DPI aerial report: 1 x 2m Bull Shark at STATION CREEK SOUTH, Coffs Harbour at 08:17 am on 6 Jan 2018. No Swimmers.No Surfers. pic.twitter.com/gUmAI9coqK — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) January 5, 2018

While there have been many shark sightings there have been far fewer attacks.

According to the Shark Attack File Annual Report there were five shark attacks in NSW last year but no fatalities.

Compared to that, the Royal Life Saving reported 93 drownings in NSW from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017.