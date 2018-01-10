Menu
Four sharks spotted over five days off the coast

Keagan Elder
by

A TWO metre tiger shark tagged and released was one of a string of sharks spotted off the coast in the past few days.

The 2.12m tiger was caught on a SMART drumline off Diggers Beach at 9.55am today.

Yesterday, a NSW Department of Primary Industries aerial operation spotted a 2m bull shark was spotted at the Corindi River inlet at 8.16am.

On Monday, the DPI aerial team reported a 2.5m great white was seen off Moonee at 10.08am.

A 2m bull shark was also spotted at Station Creek on Saturday, 8.17am.

While there have been many shark sightings there have been far fewer attacks.

According to the Shark Attack File Annual Report there were five shark attacks in NSW last year but no fatalities.

Compared to that, the Royal Life Saving reported 93 drownings in NSW from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017.

Coffs Coast Advocate
