IN THE RACE: Port Macquarie pharmacist Judy Plunkett will run for pre-selection for The Nationals in the seat of Cowper.
News

Four Port Macquarie candidates for Cowper pre-selection

Janine Watson
by
30th Oct 2018 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOURTH person has entered the race for pre-selection for The Nationals in the seat of Cowper.

All the candidates vying for pre-selection on November 3 are from Port Macquarie with pharmacist Judy Plunkett - the latest to put her hand up for the role.

She joins solicitor Patrick Conaghan; business owner and electrician Jamie Harrison and newsagent Chris Genders.

In August, the current Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker announced his retirement, having served almost 17 years in politics.

Coffs Harbour is also losing its state Nationals' member Andrew Fraser who announced his retirement earlier this year.

The ALP has preselected Andrew Woodward while The Greens' candidate is Dr Sally Townley. Former member for Lyne Rob Oakeshott is yet to announce if he will contest the federal election.

The Cowper electorate includes the cities of Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour with other major centres including Kempsey, Nambucca Heads, Macskville and South West Rocks.

