Four people charged by shooting strike force

MID North Coast Strike Force Clavering detectives renewed their appeal to the public for information about two shootings in the Nambucca Heads area recently.

On the evening of Friday, October 28, a firearm was discharged into a home in Palmer St, Nambucca Heads.

Police investigations revealed the firearm, believed to be a .22 calibre, was fired through the front window of the residence. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

In a second incident on Sunday, November 6 a man was shot outside a Raleigh St, Nambucca Heads address.

A 21-year-old man sustained a significant gunshot injury to his stomach by what police believe to be a .22 calibre firearm. The man underwent surgery at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital as a result.

Shortly following the Raleigh St shooting, police seized a blue Mitsubishi Magna from a residence in Bowraville which they believe was used in the commission of both offences. The vehicle has been forensically examined and a quantity of ammunition located.

Police now believe that these two incidents were as a result of long standing hostilities between two small groups.

Police believe that a physical confrontation and the deliberate burning of a house in Gumbangirr Rd, Bowraville on the evening of Friday, November 18 was a further continuation of those hostilities.

A 35-year-old female and a 26-year-old male from Nambucca Heads have both been charged with malicious damage by fire in relation to that incident.

A 32-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, also of Bowraville, were arrested at Grafton on Tuesday, November 29 have been charged with affray in respect of the confrontation on Gumbangirr Rd.