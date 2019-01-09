Four men charged after $2 million coke bust

FOUR men will face court after $2 million worth of cocaine was discovered in wooden ornaments sent from Peru.

The shipment, which arrived in Sydney earlier this month, was X-rayed by Australian Border Force who noted anomalies before deconstructing and testing the packed crates.

The items returned positive results for cocaine with a total weight of 5.3kg and an estimated street value of $2 million.

The cocaine was allegedly hidden in a shipment of wooden ornaments. Picture: NSW Police

The shipment was seized by NSW Police and a strike force was set up by the Drug and Firearms Squad to investigate the importation.

A 58-year-old man was arrested at Bossley Park yesterday with police allegedly finding a small amount of cocaine after his vehicle was searched.

Strike force detectives and the Riot Squad carried out several search warrants soon after his arrest at Bossley Park, Bligh Park, Green Valley and Wetherill Park. They seized more than $115,000 cash, cocaine, a firearm barrel, computers, electronic devices, mobile phones and a brown substance believed to have been used in drug extraction.

Three men, aged 44, 52 and 70 were all arrested and charged with large commercial drug supply and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

The 58-year-old Bossley Park man was charged with knowingly direct activities of criminal group, large commercial drug supply, possess prohibited drug, and deal with proceeds of crime.

The men were refused bail to appear in court today.