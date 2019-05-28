Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Catastrophic’ crash: Mum, four kids dead

by Ben Graham
28th May 2019 7:52 AM | Updated: 9:43 AM

 

FOUR young children and their mother have died in a fiery head-on crash that's closed a highway south of the Queensland town of Kingaroy.

The woman and her children were in a car attempting to overtake a truck on the Bunya Highway just before 7.20pm yesterday.

The car hit another truck heading in the opposite direction.

One of the policeman called to the scene described the accident as "catastrophic".

The truck flipped over in the collision and both vehicles burst into flames.
The truck flipped over in the collision and both vehicles burst into flames.

"It's certainly one of the worst accidents I've ever seen. It's just a tragedy for everyone involved," he told Channel 9.

Three of the children, all aged under 10, and the driver, a 35-year-old woman from Eli Waters at Hervey Bay, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth child, a girl who was also in the car, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

However, the young girl died during the flight.

The 47-year-old truck driver managed to free himself from his vehicle and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bunya Highway remains closed, and will remain so for several hours.

"Motorists are advised to plan ahead with their journey and avoid the area," police said in a statement.

Police are still working to formally identify the victims and are still investigating at the scene.

The truck flipped over in the collision and both vehicles burst into flames.
The truck flipped over in the collision and both vehicles burst into flames.

More Stories

crash editors picks fatalities kingaroy

Top Stories

    Traffic delays on Pacific Highway

    premium_icon Traffic delays on Pacific Highway

    News AVOID the city centre if possible or expect delays due to traffic reduced to one lane.

    • 28th May 2019 9:15 AM
    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    News The Jabra Active Elite 65t feature excellent sound, connectivity

    Councillor hits back over 'nasty, sexist' attack

    premium_icon Councillor hits back over 'nasty, sexist' attack

    News A female councillor hits back after a nasty attack on social media.

    Top cop in William Tyrrell case retires after stellar career

    premium_icon Top cop in William Tyrrell case retires after stellar career

    News The reason for his departure has been a hot topic within the force