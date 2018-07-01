Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a serious single motor vehicle collision near Nana Glen.
News

Two teenagers critically injured in single vehicle crash

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Jul 2018 2:45 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM

UPDATE, 5.30PM: Two teenagers are in a critical condition after a single-vehicle collision near Nana Glen.

Initial reports indicate the car left the road and collided with a tree this morning on Brewers Rd, south-west of Nana Glen.

PREMIUM SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: Police investigate cause of crash which left two boys in a critical condition.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters from Lismore and Tamworth attended the collision, with clinical teams treating two boys, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Both teenagers are in a critical condition, with the 15-year-old flown to Gold Coast University Hospital and the 12-year-old transported to John Hunter Hospital.

EARLIER: TWO people have been injured in a serious single motor vehicle collision near Nana Glen this morning, when a car left the road and collided with a tree.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the incident, with a 12-year-old male and a 15-year-old male both being treated for multiple trauma. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth is also attending the accident along with the Lismore helicopter.

The 15-year-old male is being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital, with the 12-year-old being flown to John Hunter Hospital. Both are in a critical condition.

The collision happened on Brewers Rd, south-west of Nana Glen.

