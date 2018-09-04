Menu
Four hurt in two-car crash with kangaroo

Emma Clarke
by
4th Sep 2018 9:10 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM

FOUR people were hurt when two cars collided with a kangaroo at Laidley Heights overnight.

Paramedics were called to Gatton Laidley Rd and Miles Rd just after 6.20pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Four people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

 

