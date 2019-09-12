Four-four split on deputy mayor

Mayor Denise Knight and current deputy Tegan Swan. They have been on opposite sides of the bitter divide over the Cultural and Civic Space.

Mayor Denise Knight and current deputy Tegan Swan. They have been on opposite sides of the bitter divide over the Cultural and Civic Space.

WITH votes tied it came down to two names being drawn out of a bucket to determine Coffs Harbour City Council's Deputy Mayor for the next twelve months.

Sitting deputy Tegan Swan had already signalled her intentions to run again via Facebook and Instagram.

Her nomination was supported by Cr Paul Amos.

The other contender was Cr Michael Adendorff (pictured below at a July council meeting). He was nominated by George Cecato and this was seconded by Mayor Denise Knight.

With councillors split four-four on a number of crucial votes in relation to the controversial Cultural and Civic Space another tie in relation to this crucial vote was always on the cards.

And that's how it panned out, with the anonymous vote resulting in a tie.

It was then left to chance with the two names placed in a large metal bucket and General Manager Steve McGrath asked to draw a name.

As a result, Tegan Swan was elected deputy mayor for another 12 months .

Coffs harbour city Council council meeting re cultural CentreCr Michael Adendorff. 11 July 2019

EARLIER:

Will councillors remain split at tonight's crucial vote ?

There will be no casting vote to determine tonight's important decision facing Coffs Harbour City Council - the election of deputy mayor.

With councillors split four-four on a number of crucial votes in relation to the controversial Cultural and Civic Space, one councillor has warned it will be difficult to mend the divide.

Cr Paul Amos was one of those opposed to progressing with the $76.5m project and has warned of crippling cost blowouts.

"It will be challenging to move ahead because we have been so passionate about our solid stance on this. Each and every councillor," Mr Amos said.

RELATED:

Council in chaos as stalemate drags on

'It will be challenging to move ahead' says Cr Paul Amos

Costs blowouts could be crippling

Gutted Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

With councillors split four-four Mayor Denise Knight used her casting vote to progress the project but if councillors are split on the deputy mayor vote tonight it will be a case of drawing a name out of a hat.

Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan walking out of the July 25 council meeting along with Cr John Arkan and Paul Amos. Cr Keith Rhoades (not in the photo) also walked out.Photo: Trevor Veale

Council elects a deputy mayor for a 12-month period. The mayor is elected popularly by the community for a four-year term. The 12 month term for deputy is in line with what has traditionally been the term for a mayor elected by councillors.

The current deputy is Tegan Swan who edged out George Cecato who was the only other councillor to contest the vote last year.

Cr Swan has voted against Mayor Denise Knight in relation to the Cultural and Civic Space and refused to vote, denying a quorum, on two separate occasions.

She publicly signalled her intention to run again for deputy mayor, and her interest in one day becoming mayor, via Facebook and Instagram yesterday.

"At the council meeting tomorrow night, we will be voting on who will be the next deputy mayor for the final 12 months of our term," she posted.

"I've, of course, put my hand up to continue because it's been an incredible challenge and I'd love the opportunity to do it again.

"To learn and grow more and keep getting better at something I hope to be able to do as either councillor, deputy mayor or mayor for a long time to come."

The Advocate will bring you the latest on the vote tonight.