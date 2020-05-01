Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four Defence personnel infected with COVID-19 have been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital this morning.
Four Defence personnel infected with COVID-19 have been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital this morning.
Health

Four COVID-19 infected Defence personnel taken to RDH

by NATASHA EMECK
1st May 2020 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR Australian Defence Force personnel, who tested positive for coronavirus while serving in the Middle East, have been flown into Darwin this morning.

NT Airports has been advised that four passengers on board an Australian Defence Force charter flight that landed at Darwin International Airport this morning have tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers were Australian Defence Force personnel returning from the Middle East region.

The passengers were transported directly from the plane by the Australian Defence Force and did not pass through the airport terminal.

coronaviruspromo

 

They were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital for initial assessment.

The Australian Defence Force worked with the NT Government to transport passengers to appropriate accommodation.

Defence said it started testing personnel for the virus after local contractors were diagnosed with COVID-19.

All four people are believed to be asymptomatic.

Originally published as Four COVID-19 infected Defence personnel taken to RDH

More Stories

adf coronavirus quarantine testing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Significantly’ more people set to recover from coronavirus

        premium_icon ‘Significantly’ more people set to recover from coronavirus

        News As the Premier slightly relaxes social distancing to allow us to see our families, new figures reveal the number of coronavirus cases in NSW will soon fall.

        NSW’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        premium_icon NSW’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Crime Revealed: NSW shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        • 1st May 2020 7:17 AM
        Skin crawling vision caught on security camera

        premium_icon Skin crawling vision caught on security camera

        News VIDEO: Gravity defying antics caught on security camera.

        Community effort to stop plastics entering our ocean

        premium_icon Community effort to stop plastics entering our ocean

        News Seabin to be installed in the harbour to catch floating debris.