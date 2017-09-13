Four Coffs projects compete for architecture award

The 'Atrium Residence' by g2 Architects is one design competing in this year's coveted Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards.

A VISIONARY model for a wildlife hospital, innovative public amenities and stunning homes have showcased outstanding architectural design practice on the Coffs Coast.

Four projects in the local area are competing for honours in this year's coveted Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards.

They include:

Atrium Residence by g2 Architects bringing to life a client's vision to "live in a gallery that is also a sculpture”.

Coffs Coast Wildlife Centre by Regional Architects an Eco-Tourism Development situated on 5.7ha of land on the banks of the Boambee Creek.

Coffs Coast Wildlife Hospital also by Regional Architects is based on a new model for a self-funded Wildlife Hospital facility.

Macauley's Headland Amenities by g2 Architects which provided Coffs Harbour City Council a new-wave amenities block.

"Our distinctive coastal and country landscape provides challenges but also endless opportunities for truly inspiring architectural design,” NSW Chapter President Andrew Nimmo said.

"This year's award entries demonstrate innovation and excellence in creative, solutions-orientated approaches that are evident in the high degree of local environmental amenity achieved.”

Award winners are scheduled to be announced on October 5.