'One of the most vicious unprovoked assaults I've seen'

Vicious gang attack Grafton st.: Three men were assaulted by a gang in Grafton St , Coffs Harbour

UPDATE: COFFS Clarence LAC Crime Manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson has described an alleged gang attack on two men in Coffs Harbour as 'one of the most vicious and unprovoked assaults' he has seen during his lengthy policing career.

"It involved up to eight people assaulting three males," Det. Inspt Jameson said.

"Initially, it was two males on the street. These males had to run for their lives and fight their way free.

The men were set upon by the group after leaving a licensed premises on Grafton St on February 3.

They were on their way to a nearby motel where they were staying when they were allegedly confronted.

"At one stage one of the males had slipped and fallen in the car park of the motel where he was set upon," Inspt Jameson said.

"He was punched in the head he was kicked in the face and he sustained a broken nose.

"Both males were able to seek refuge in the motel unit where their third companion was inside.

"After that this mob went up to that location and forcibly opened the door.

"When they gained entry to the premises they continued the assault."

NOON: FOUR people have been arrested following a robbery and string of assaults in Coffs Harbour.

About 11pm Thursday, February 2, a 58-year-old Taiwanese man was robbed of a set of truck keys on Vernon St.

Then about 12.10am on Friday, February 3, two males aged 41 and 42 were walking on the Pacific Hwy when they were assaulted by a group of males.

The two victims ran to a nearby motel and were followed by the group of males.

The 41-year-old was allegedly tripped in the driveway and then punched and kicked while on the ground.

The 42-year-old man was also assaulted.

Both victims managed to escape into their room where another man, 43, was also staying.

The four offenders then allegedly kicks open the room door and threw chair at the three victims before fleeing the scene.

The 41-year-old suffered a broken nose.

The 42-year-old man received scratches and grazes while the 43-year-old was uninjured.

Detectives from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command launched an investigation.

As a result, about 8.50am yesterday police executed three search warrants to homes on Oriana St, Maple St and Arthur St.

A fourth search warrant was executed at a Kurrajong St home about 9.45am too.

No arrests were made at the Oriana St or Maple St addresses but a number of items were seized for forensic analysis.

During the search warrant on Arthur Street, a 17-year-old male was arrested. Police seized two cannabis plants, a bike believed to be stolen, and an amount of clothing.

A19-year-old man was arrested at the Kurrajong St address. A small amount of cannabis and some clothes were seized at the address.

About 4pm the same day, two males, aged 17 and 18, were arrested in Toormina.

All four males were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The 17-year-old arrested during the Arthur St warrant was charged with affray; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence in company; assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company; and cultivate prohibited plant - small quantity. He was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, March 13.

The 19-year-old man arrested at the home on Kurrajong St was charged with affray; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence in company; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, March 13.

The 18-year-old male arrested in Toormina was charged with affray; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence in company; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, March 13.

The 17-year-old arrested in Toormina was charged with steal from person; affray; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence in company; assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company; possess prohibited drug; and enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner. He was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Children's Court today.