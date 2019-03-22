Police claim suburban business was operating as a brothel

FOUR people have been charged with unlawful prostitution following a police raid on a Rocklea massage business.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug and Serious Crime Group executed search warrants on business premises associated with a massage parlour at Rocklea as part of Operation Romeo Manoevre.

The operation aims to disrupt and dismantle organised illegal prostitution activities throughout Queensland, including those operating under the guise of legitimate massage parlours.

Detective Inspector Craig McGrath of the Drug and Serious Crime Group said the operation was just one of the investigative strategies used to disrupt organised illegal prostitution activities in Queensland.

"We are constantly working on strategies to preserve community safety by targeting criminal elements providing unlawful prostitution services," he said.

"This operation was successful in closing an illegal brothel and shows that the Queensland Police Service remains committed to disrupting those who profit from illegal prostitution."

A 35-year-old man alleged to be the business owner and three females aged 25, 33 and 31 were arrested in the raid.

They will all face Holland Park Magistrates Court on April 30.

It will be alleged the premises was operating falsely under the guise of a massage parlour.

Investigations are ongoing with the help of Australia Border Force.