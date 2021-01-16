Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.
The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.
Entertainment

Four actors, 139 roles: It’s a show as crazy as it sounds

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In what could be the perfect antidote to year bereft of humour, the hilarious The 39 Steps premieres in Coffs Harbour today.

And to give an idea of how outrageous this theatre production - described as a fast-paced "madcap murder mystery" - really is, just four actors will play all 139 parts.

The show is produced by Seacrest Productions Inc and directed by Amanda Scott.

This multi-award-winning theatrical extravaganza of minimalism, adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan and inspired by the movie of the same name by Alfred Hitchcock will have audiences suspending their disbelief beyond all measure.

The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.
The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23.

And of course this rollicking fast-paced whodunit spy story, worthy of the Monty Python crew, is packed with more ham and cheese that you will find in any deli.

There are nine shows running at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from January 16-23, with tickets on sale from jettytheatre.com/the-39-steps.

Show times:   Saturday January 16, 2pm PREVIEW   Saturday January 16,  6pm   Sunday January 17, 2pm   Monday January 18, 6pm   Tuesday January 19, 6pm   Wednesday January 20, 2pm   Thursday January 21, 6:30 for 7pm - RUOK? Fundraiser   Friday January 22, 6pm   Saturday January 23, 2pm & 6pm

More Stories

jetty memorial theatre jetty theatre seacrest productions
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Videos show extent of last night’s wild storm

        Premium Content WATCH: Videos show extent of last night’s wild storm

        Weather Hailstorm enough to stop traffic as people share their epic clips

        Teen’s devastating medical diagnosis

        Teen’s devastating medical diagnosis

        News A 15-year-old boy is facing a difficult battle

        Hailstones rain down on coastal towns as flooding reported

        Premium Content Hailstones rain down on coastal towns as flooding reported

        Weather Hardly a drop in some areas while others were subject to heavy rain and hail

        2020 second hottest year on record as firies commended

        Premium Content 2020 second hottest year on record as firies commended

        News Declaration comes weeks after entire RFS receives citations