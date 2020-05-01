Foundations laid on city's largest ever private development

IT'S early morning on a beautiful sunshine filled day in Coffs Harbour and more than 100 builders across 20 different trades are actively working on The Shoreline at Park Beach development.

One of the largest and most significant stages of the $150 million dollar development has taken place with the pouring of around 500 cubic metres of concrete for the first building phase of the independent living units.

The local community and economy received a huge boost with all companies and builders involved in the construction coming from the Coffs Harbour region.

More than 50 construction workers, including concreters, electricians, plumbers and form and steel workers were directly involved.

The day started at 3am with the concrete plant ensuring the steady flow of concrete stayed consistent for the 100 truck deliveries made throughout the day.

After engineers took samples, two large concrete pumps began at 6am with crews eagerly awaiting to commence work on the project.

"A lot of building sites have stopped or slowed down and a lot of development has been put on ice. We are very grateful that the owners of the development, Bachrach Naumburger Group, have encouraged us to continue with the development," Craig Spencer, Director of FM Glenn Constructions said.

"We are adhering to the NSW Government's regulations and ensuring that compliance is of high importance during the Covid-19 situation.

After a lot of rain delays experienced in February and March, April has proved to be excellent working conditions for the construction team.

"We are all very excited by todays milestone and it is great to see the building really taking shape," Steve Gooley, General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group said.

"We have been working on this project for the past four years and it is always good to see things coming out of the ground and taking form.

Building has also commenced on the early stages of the Residential Aged Care Facility, consisting of 120 high care beds, which is also a part of The Shoreline at Park Beach development.

The Shoreline at Park Beach is on track for completion in February, 2022.

