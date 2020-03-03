Menu
FOUND: Prince St crash driver identified

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 9:00 AM
THE owner of a vehicle which crashed through a fence and a stormwater drain on the dirt section of Prince Street, Grafton last month has been identified by Coffs/Clarence Police as a 19-year-old male from Kungala.

The owner of the fence, Karleen Murray alleged the car, driven by a P-plater with two passengers, lost control while driving down the road and crashed into her fence.

"This driver took his number plates off the car and left the scene on foot," she said.

Ms Murray said she called the police who later seized the vehicle to determine its owner.

Coffs/Clarence Police confirmed this morning that they have spoken to the registered owner of the vehicle who admitted to driving at the time of the incident.

The driver, who holds a P1 licence, was issued with an infringement notice in relation to failing to exchange details with the owner of the damaged fence and issued with a $344 fine.

The vehicle is believed to belong to a 19-year-old male
