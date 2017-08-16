FOUND: Ben the horse to be reunited with family

Strangers unite to try to find missing horse

IT'S the phone call Marty Wall has been hoping he'd receive everytime his phone rang, since the passing of his father Allan.

A short time ago, two friends searching the Yuraygir National Park area on horseback rang him with the long awaited news to say they had found Marty's father's horse Ben and were leading him out of the bush.

Ben has been missing since Allan died of a suspected heart attack while riding more than two weeks ago.

Since that time, the chestnut gelding has been on the loose in the bush with a saddle and bridle still attached.

The Wall family will later today be reunited with Allan's last horse.

Mick Franklin and Gwenda Ford found Ben the missing horse. Rachel Vercoe

Ben was this afternoon found eating chaff that had been left out by Marty.

The horse was no longer wearing the saddle and was calmly approached by family friends Mick Franklin and Gwenda Ford.

Marty said they placed a rope around his neck, then made the call with the great news.