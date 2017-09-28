'Foul-mouthed' gate crashers abuse volunteers

Curryfest Co-Creator Greg Williams had harsh words for a 'foul-mouthed' woman and her friend who pushed their way into the event last Saturday.

IT WAS a great day for family fun and delicious cuisine, but Curryfest volunteers were left with a bitter taste in their mouths after they were faced with abuse from a pair of gate crashers.

Curryfest Co-Creator Greg Williams had harsh words for a 'foul-mouthed' woman and her friend who pushed their way into the event last Saturday without paying the entry fee, and who then proceeded to abuse volunteers and stallholders.

"Why not come volunteer at next year's event and you will get a sense of the hard work and enormous expense of running a highly successful event,” he said.

"That expensive would be further increased without the selfless generosity of our hard working and committed volunteers some of who you demeaned and belittled with your abusive and confrontational behaviour.”

Despite this, Curryfest was a great success with over 16,000 people attending the annual Woolgoolga event.