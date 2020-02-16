Foster scores for Raiders in thrilling debut victory

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Lower Clarence Magpies and Grafton Ghosts junior Ethan Foster has wasted no time settling in at the Canberra Raiders with a big performance on debut today.

Pulling on the Raiders' green for his first competitive hitout, Foster was awarded a starting spot in the UNE SG Ball side and scored a go ahead try after eight minutes to help them to a 36-28 victory at Belconnen Oval in Canberra.

What's even better for the Clarence product, Foster managed to play a full 70 minutes for his new side after missing the first round from minor injury with a corked leg.

While this is only the beginning for the budding star, it was a promising debut that will put him in good stead as he angles for a spot in the Jersey Flegg side for 2020.

Foster will resume training with the under-20s before the under-18 SG Ball outfit welcome the Victoria Thunderbolts back a Belconnen Oval for round 3 next Saturday.

Keep your eyes peeled as it could be a big year for the burly utility man from the Lower Clarence.