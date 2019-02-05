Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fossil fuel companies run our country
Fossil fuel companies run our country
Opinion

Fossil fuel companies run our country

bmuir
by
5th Feb 2019 7:44 AM

Australia's major political parties are brought to you by the fossil fuel lobby.

Woodside, Santos, Chevron Australia, Alinta Energy, Origin Energy and the Minerals Council of Australia all contributed tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Liberal, Labor and National Party.

Adani, which infamously contributed to the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, funded the Liberal Party and One Nation.

Hence, it's not surprising that our government (regardless as to which major party is in power) is so reluctant to look to anything besides fossil fuel as a "viable" energy source.

Another thing to consider is whether governments actually run our country or if it is big, multinational corporations.

Either way, with our climate fast heating up, we're in big trouble.

Top Stories

    What banking report means for home buyers

    premium_icon What banking report means for home buyers

    Property HOME loan customers will be forced to pay a mortgage broker an upfront fee in a drastic Royal Commission overhaul aimed at wiping out conflicted commissions.

    Man pleads guilty after dog dies in locked car

    premium_icon Man pleads guilty after dog dies in locked car

    News Man allegedly left one-year-old german shepherd without water.

    Beach rapist to remain behind bars until 2024

    premium_icon Beach rapist to remain behind bars until 2024

    News The victim arrived in the holiday town a day before her ordeal.

    In the name of friendship and art

    premium_icon In the name of friendship and art

    News Photo Gallery: Synergy of art and business proves a hit in Coffs.

    • 5th Feb 2019 7:00 AM