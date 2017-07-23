Forward power driving the Comets

Prop Kyle Sampson has some room to move for the Coffs Harbour Comets against the Orara Valley Axemen. Group 2 rugby league 22 July 2017 Geoff King Motors Park

THE forwards are the hardware department while the backs are menswear. But without the hardware there's little chance for the backs to shine.

Coffs Harbour halfback Nathan Curry admitted as much after the Comets claimed the Ken Orr Memorial Shield with a 38-14 win over Orara Valley.

After the Axemen scored the opening try, Coffs Harbour dominated the rest of the first half to take control on the scoreboard with the go forward from big boppers Kyle Sampson, Jorge Fairbanks and Matt Cheeseman providing the platform for success.

"When we're on the back foot the pressure is on and it's hard but when we get that sort of go forward it's a lot easier," Curry said.

The halfback said the most pleasing aspect of the victory was a period in the second half when his team, sporting indigenous inspired jerseys that second rower Liam Kelly-Wynne helped design, didn't have control of the contest but refused to let the opposition back into the match.

"It was really just a grind in that second half," he said.

"We were defending near our line for about 10 to 15 minutes but we held them out which was a good effort."

The result means the Comets will be the holders of the Shield for a ninth consecutive year.

Curry who's now in his sixth year at the club said winning the shield is a key focus for the Comets.

"We know the history of the Orr family with both clubs and how there's family ties ties at the moment with the Axemen so we knew they were going to come out strong," he said.

"It's important for our club to win the shield."

COFFS HARBOUR 38 (Scott Street 2, Daneil Donovan 2, Maurice Stokes, Josh Boyd, Matt Cheeseman tries; Nathan Curry five goals) def ORARA VALLEY 14 (Chanse Perham, Tom Garrett, Shayde Perham tries; Nathan Moran goal).