21°
Sport

Forward power driving the Comets

Brad Greenshields
| 23rd Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Prop Kyle Sampson has some room to move for the Coffs Harbour Comets against the Orara Valley Axemen. Group 2 rugby league 22 July 2017 Geoff King Motors Park
Prop Kyle Sampson has some room to move for the Coffs Harbour Comets against the Orara Valley Axemen. Group 2 rugby league 22 July 2017 Geoff King Motors Park Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE forwards are the hardware department while the backs are menswear. But without the hardware there's little chance for the backs to shine.

Coffs Harbour halfback Nathan Curry admitted as much after the Comets claimed the Ken Orr Memorial Shield with a 38-14 win over Orara Valley.

Photos
View Gallery

After the Axemen scored the opening try, Coffs Harbour dominated the rest of the first half to take control on the scoreboard with the go forward from big boppers Kyle Sampson, Jorge Fairbanks and Matt Cheeseman providing the platform for success.

"When we're on the back foot the pressure is on and it's hard but when we get that sort of go forward it's a lot easier," Curry said.

The halfback said the most pleasing aspect of the victory was a period in the second half when his team, sporting indigenous inspired jerseys that second rower Liam Kelly-Wynne helped design, didn't have control of the contest but refused to let the opposition back into the match.

"It was really just a grind in that second half," he said.

"We were defending near our line for about 10 to 15 minutes but we held them out which was a good effort."

The result means the Comets will be the holders of the Shield for a ninth consecutive year.

Curry who's now in his sixth year at the club said winning the shield is a key focus for the Comets.

"We know the history of the Orr family with both clubs and how there's family ties ties at the moment with the Axemen so we knew they were going to come out strong," he said.

"It's important for our club to win the shield."

COFFS HARBOUR 38 (Scott Street 2, Daneil Donovan 2, Maurice Stokes, Josh Boyd, Matt Cheeseman tries; Nathan Curry five goals) def ORARA VALLEY 14 (Chanse Perham, Tom Garrett, Shayde Perham tries; Nathan Moran goal).

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour comets country rugby league group 2 ken orr memorial shield orara valley axemen rugby league

Solar power energises Bello

Solar power energises Bello

THE newly installed solar systems at the Bellingen Shire Council's administration building will produce about a third of the building's energy needs.

Snappers prevail after some nervous moments

SCU Marlins scrum half Brendon Bright hangs on with all of his might while tackling Coffs Snappers lock Joe de Dassel.

Snappers hold on late to win local derby 24-21 over SCU Marlins.

Help to help them

Junkie girl looking at drugs

Supporting families of addicts

World expressed in poems and picture by Coffs Coast local

POET LAUREATE OF COFF HARBOUR John Bennett on the beach at Valla.

Visit John's exhibition at the Coffs Harbour Gallery and Museum

Local Partners

Group hug as council funds flow

Cultural grants help events

Lost in Paris to open French film festival

ON SCREEN: An eclectic program of 15 films at Screenwave's Vive la France! French Film Festival.

FANCY a French fizz in your step? A dose of cinematic champagne?

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

New Thor: Ragnarok trailer is everything you could want

THOR fans around the world have been waiting for another glimpse of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Lightning before the November premiere of Thor: Ragnarok.

Check out the 22 women who'll chase the next Bachelor

Meet the women vying for Matty J's heart on The Bachelor.

The 22 women of the Bachelor have been revealed

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

FINAL PHONE CALL: Princes’ regret over last words to Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their mum, Princess Diana, in a new documentary. Picture: ITVSource:Supplied

Two princes regret rushing the last phonecall with their mother

OPINION: Splendour reached peak glitter

Courtney Smoulden and Dylan Barker sporting some of the extensive glitter available at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

2017 is, officially, the year of Splendour in the Glitter

Karl Stefanovic breaks his silence on divorce, new love

Karl poses for Stellar’s July 23 issue. Picture: Steven Chee Source:Stellar Magazine

Stefanovic on his marriage breakdown, new girlfriend

Home Alone actor John Heard dies aged 72

John Heard opposite Catherine O’Hara (and Macaulay Culkin, inset) in Home Alone. Picture: YouTubeSource:Supplied

He was 72.

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

First Home Buyers Save $11,690

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $339,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

Big apartment - affordable price...

33 Shearwater Place, Korora 2450

Town House 3 3 4 $450,000

Been looking for a while and everything's too small? Take a look at this neatly presented 422m2, 3+ bedroom executive home situated in Opal Cove Resort in the...

Simply move in and enjoy...

6 Cotswold Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Located in a whisper quiet and family friendly neighbourhood, this versatile home has so many of the "must haves". Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, just minutes to...

Park Beach Townhouse 450m to the Beach

6/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $285,000

One of the most affordable yet fastest growing beachside lifestyle locations on the North Coast. Secure your position with this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse. A...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

Immaculate Home in Corindi Beach Estate

90 Matthews Parade, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $539,000

When it comes to creature comforts, nothing compares with this property! This home has so much on offer! The main bedroom is large in size and is equipped with a...

Perfect Home For The First Home Buyer

6 Mathie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home offers a great opportunity for any first home buyer looking to get into the market. All bedrooms feature built in wardrobes...

A High Quality Home In A Great Location

88 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 3 $689,000

With a large entertainer's style kitchen that sits next to the living, dining and shade covered pool area. This is the perfect home for families that love to...

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell fishing lodge for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.