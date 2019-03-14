Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP and FIA Race Director, Charlie Whiting in the Drivers Press Conference during previews for the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 10, 2016 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP and FIA Race Director, Charlie Whiting in the Drivers Press Conference during previews for the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 10, 2016 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Motor Sports

‘Devastated’: F1 icon dead in Melbourne

14th Mar 2019 1:03 PM

FORMULA 1 icon Charlie Whiting has died at the age of 66 less than 24 hours after the 2019 Formula 1 season was launched in Melbourne.

The veteran racing steward and FIA race director died after suffering a pulmonary embolism on Thursday morning in Melbourne.

"It is with immense sadness that I learned of Charlie's passing," FIA president Jean Todt said.

"Charlie Whiting was a great race director, a central and inimitable figure in Formula 1 who embodied the ethics and spirit of this fantastic sport.

"Formula 1 has lost a faithful friend and a charismatic ambassador in Charlie. All my thoughts, those of the FIA and entire motorsport community go out to his family, friends, and all Formula 1 lovers."

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn said it was a sad day for the sport.

"I have known Charlie for all of my racing life," he said.

"We worked as mechanics together, became friends and spent so much time together at race tracks across the world. I was filled with immense sadness when I heard the tragic news. I'm devastated. It is a great loss not only for me personally but also the entire Formula 1 family, the FIA and motorsport as a whole.

"All our thoughts go out to his family."

Charlie Whiting was one of the most respected men in motorsport.
Charlie Whiting was one of the most respected men in motorsport.

Whiting began his F1 career in 1977 working for the Hesketh team, before joining Brahbam in the 1980s. He had served as F1's race director since 1997.

He has been an integral part of the organisation of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship since he joined the Federation in 1988, and has been the Race Director since 1997.

His death has shocked the Formula 1 world.

Formula 1 teams, including Red Bull and McLaren, were among the first to express their deep sadness at the tragic news.

More Stories

australian grand prix charlie whiting formula 1 motorsport
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Wild goats make highway their home

    premium_icon Wild goats make highway their home

    News MOTORISTS travelling on the highway have spotted an uncommon sight as the Sapphire interchange appears to have attracted a number of goats.

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:30 PM
    No breeding in dolphins' future

    premium_icon No breeding in dolphins' future

    News Reproduction will be no longer be part of their lives

    Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    premium_icon Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    News It's all systems go for Woopi's new surf life saving club.

    Here's the proof Coffs wants bypass tunnels

    Here's the proof Coffs wants bypass tunnels

    News Survey found 67% of respondents called for tunnels on the design