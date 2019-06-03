Former workers fear move will erase decades of knowledge

MOVING the Grafton Aboriginal Legal Service office to Coffs Harbour will result in the loss of almost 40 years of corporate knowledge a former field officer has warned.

The service will transfer south on July 1 and former ALS field officer in Grafton Andrew Jeffrey says it will cost the community more than just the ease of access to a valuable service.

"Three of the staff have taken redundancies because the offer to work in Coffs Harbour doesn't suit our commitments," Mr Jeffrey said

Mr Jeffrey, with two years as the Grafton field officer, was one of those to leave, but his level of experience paled in comparison to the other two.

"Taryn Duroux has been with the ALS in Grafton for 18 and a half years and Leanne Williams has been working here for 13 years," he said.

"That time just goes across generations. They're now helping children of people whose parents they helped when they were young.

"You don't get that back any time soon. It will take another 15 years at least for someone to get that level of knowledge and trust with the local community. If it happens at all."

Mr Jeffrey says the ALS management's reasons for making the move to Coffs Harbour has never been adequately explained.

"They produced a lot of figures and talked about the need for the service in Coffs, but they've never been able to back any of that up," he said.

"It's been proved their figures are not right for the reasons behind the move and Coffs Harbour does not need the service.

"Coffs is currently serviced by ALS Grafton, has Legal Aid and has just been approved a Community Legal Centre."