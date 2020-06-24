Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former correctional centre general manager Peter Hall will not be returning to work after allegedly having “inappropriate relationships” with a staff member.
Former correctional centre general manager Peter Hall will not be returning to work after allegedly having “inappropriate relationships” with a staff member.
Crime

Prison boss barred from jail after affair with staffer

by TESS IKONOMOU
24th Jun 2020 6:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Former Townsville Correctional Centre general manager Peter Hall will not be returning to the jail after being stood down earlier this year for allegedly having "inappropriate relationships" with a staff member.

Queensland Corrective Services commissioner Peter Martin said Mr Hall was currently facing "a disciplinary investigation," when announcing the release of the executive summary of the independent review conducted into the jails.

"It would not be prudent to return that individual to this particular correctional centre and I won't be doing that," he said.

"The acting GM Louise Kneeshaw is doing a sterling job here, she has my full confidence.

"The universal view of the 79 officers that came forward and participated in the review, that they have seen demonstrable moves forward in many of the issues that they raised in the review report largely attributed to the early work that Louise Kneeshaw has done here since she came into that role early this year.

"She has my full support, she'll be staying here until the position of GM is affirmed, a process that has already begun."

Mr Hall, who had been in the job for just over two years, was stood down on full pay over allegations of "inappropriate misuse of his position and departmental resources" on January 20.

Originally published as Former Townsville prison boss removed from region

peter hall townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STILL KICKING: Group 2 hoping to salvage season

        premium_icon STILL KICKING: Group 2 hoping to salvage season

        Rugby League Competition board announces they’re not done yet after claims the season was over

        Tourist icon set to re-open as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Tourist icon set to re-open as restrictions ease

        News Things are picking up in Coffs ahead of the school holidays.

        Church to bypass Council on $21.5m high-rise

        premium_icon Church to bypass Council on $21.5m high-rise

        News THE Catholic Church will bypass Coffs Harbour City Council and take their $21.5m...

        ‘No more disgusting commute’ Millennials make the move

        premium_icon ‘No more disgusting commute’ Millennials make the move

        News Millennials on the move to regional Australia: “A house, dog and a vegetable garden...