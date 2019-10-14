Menu
Spearing will be sentenced on Thursday, October 17.
News

Former teacher faces sentencing over sexual assault charges

Jasmine Minhas
14th Oct 2019 3:45 PM
Subscriber only

A FORMER high school teacher from Coffs Harbour will be sentenced for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young woman at his home last year.

Howard John Spearing, 60, appeared at Coffs Harbour District Court today where his sentencing was adjourned to Thursday by Judge Penelope Wass to allow for his suitability for rehab to be assessed.

Spearing was found guilty of having sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent, while being aware she did not consent in the early hours of October 27 last year.

He was arrested later the same day.

Spearing, who was granted conditional bail to reside in Sydney, plead not guilty to the allegations and a trial was held in August.

Spearing will be sentenced at Coffs Harbour District Court on October 17.

He was suspended from his teaching position at a Coffs Harbour high school by the Department of Education last year.

