Former teacher accused of indecent assaults out on bail

A FORMER high school teacher facing a string of assault and indecent assault charges has been banned by the court from entering Coffs Harbour, where the alleged crimes took place.

The well-known former Orara High School teacher was yesterday charged with allegedly assaulting four students and indecently assaulting two at the school following investigations by the Coffs Harbour Child Abuse Squad and local detectives.

Police will allege in court the female victims were aged 12, 13 and 14 at the time.

Spearing is living in Sydney as part of his bail conditions and has been ordered not to enter Coffs Harbour or Orara High School unless it is to attend court.

He is also ordered not to go near or contact any of the alleged victims.

The former head teacher of the HSIE department, Spearing has since been suspended from his teaching position.

Spearing is due to face Coffs Harbour Local Court again on April 9.