Weightlifter Stephanie Davies at her training base, Holland Performance, Saturday, February 3, 2018. She has been selected for the Commonwealth Games after only starting the sport competitively just more than a year ago. (AAP Image/ Brenton Edwards)
Commonwealth Games

Former state rugby rep eyes her own weightlifting history

Matthew McInerney
by
7th Apr 2018 5:51 PM

If weightlifter Stephanie Davies had her time over she could have been taking the field at Robina Stadium next week.

A South Australian rugby union in both the seven and 15-a-side formats of the game, she pursued higher honours but was told she was too small.

"They said I didn't have the on-field presence,” Davies recalled a day before competes in the women's 75kg weightlifting event at Carrara.

That comment served as her introduction to crossfit, and ultimately, weightlifting.

In 2014, she suffered a serious injury in which she blew her medial collateral ligament and anterior cruciate ligament.

It caused an early end to the rugby union career she chased from Darwin, to Mackay, where she finished her schooling at Holy Spirit College, and Adelaide, but it opened the door to her unlikely Commonwealth Games debut.

That didn't happen straight away.

She participated in crossfit for two years before she started competing, and after a few months engaged a weightlifting coach to improve her performance.

Out of the blue, a letter arrived from the Australian Weightlifting Federation: an acknowledgement the weight she lifted could qualify her for international competition.

As the hours tick down to her first lift at a Commonwealth Games, Davies is doing all she can to keep her focus and achieve the goals she keeps to herself.

"I don't articulate it before I compete, I don't tell anyone,” she said.

"I want to have fun and do what I love. The results will look after themselves.”

The results

And a return to the rugby field?

"I ask myself the 'what if' question a lot but looking at them in the food hall I think they've got it covered,” she said.

