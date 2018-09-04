Former Socceroo, North Coast Football's guest of honour

Boambee president Kevin Davey receives the North Coast Football Club of the Year trophy from former Socceroo Alan Davidson.

Boambee president Kevin Davey receives the North Coast Football Club of the Year trophy from former Socceroo Alan Davidson. Brad Greenshields

THE North Coast Football Senior Presentation Night and Awards Ceremony proved a big evening for Boambee.

While those in attendance were thrilled with the stories of Socceroos' legend and special guest Alan Davidson, the number of trophies that made their way onto the Boambee table continued to pile up.

The final award of the evening at C.ex Coffs was the Club of the Year trophy awarded to the club which excelled throughout 2018 in disciplinary behaviour both on and off the field, growth in both male and female player numbers and offered continual support to North Coast Football.

Boambee edged out Westlawn Tigers and Woolgoolga United to win the coveted prize and club president Kevin Davey accepted the trophy from Davidson.

Earlier Premiers trophies saw Boambee step up on stage to collect the prize for finishing on top of the table in the Women's Division as well as the Men's Premier League and Men's Reserves.

Boambee's Lachlan Moye has been voted the Player of the Year in the C.ex Group Men's Premier League. Brad Greenshields

Eagles goalkeeper Diana Walker was named as the best stopper in the Women's Division while Kylie McDonald won the Golden Boot after scoring an incredible 60 goals for the season.

Boambee was also recognised for its excellent coaching in the top grade with both the mens and womens teams going through the season undefeated so far.

Glenn Bennett was named as Coach of the Year for the Women's Division while Shane Duncan won the same prize for the Men's Premier League.

To top it off, after the all of the referees' votes for the season were collated and double checked, it was Lachlan Moye who was named as the Men's Premier League Player of the Year.

Moye finished just ahead of Coffs United Gum Mayak with Luke France of Boambee finishing not far behind in third. Bombers teammate Brady Parker was a vote behind France in fourth while Northern Storm defensive mainstay Nathan Skinner finished fifth in the counting.